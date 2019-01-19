Alexander ScriabinBorn 6 January 1872. Died 27 April 1915
Alexander Scriabin Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Nikolayevich Scriabin (Russian: Алекса́ндр Никола́евич Скря́бин; 6 January 1872 [O.S. 25 December 1871] – 27 April [O.S. 14 April] 1915) was a Russian composer and pianist. Scriabin, who was influenced early in his life by the works of Frédéric Chopin, composed works that are characterised by a highly tonal idiom (these works are associated with his "first stage" of compositional output). Later in his career, independently of Arnold Schoenberg, Scriabin developed a substantially atonal and much more dissonant musical system, which accorded with his personal brand of mysticism.[citation needed] Scriabin was influenced by synesthesia, and associated colours with the various harmonic tones of his atonal scale, while his colour-coded circle of fifths was also influenced by theosophy. He is considered by some to be the main Russian Symbolist composer.
Scriabin was one of the most innovative and most controversial of early modern composers. The Great Soviet Encyclopedia said of Scriabin that "no composer has had more scorn heaped on him or greater love bestowed." Leo Tolstoy described Scriabin's music as "a sincere expression of genius." Scriabin had a major impact on the music world over time, and influenced composers such as Igor Stravinsky, Sergei Prokofiev, and Nikolai Roslavets. However Scriabin's importance in the Russian and then Soviet musical scene, and internationally, drastically declined after his death. According to his biographer Bowers, "No one was more famous during their lifetime, and few were more quickly ignored after death." Nevertheless, his musical aesthetics have been reevaluated, and his ten published sonatas for piano, which arguably provided the most consistent contribution to the genre since the time of Beethoven's set, have been increasingly championed.
- Sensational Scriabin from Peter Donohoe live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041yhzq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041yhzq.jpg2016-07-19T11:53:00.000ZPianist Peter Donohoe plays the first movement from Scriabin's Sonata-Fantasy live.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041yj8q
Sensational Scriabin from Peter Donohoe live on In Tune
- Mats Lidström and Leif Kaner-Lidström play Scriabin's Romance live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zw89z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zw89z.jpg2016-06-29T12:22:00.000ZMats Lidström and his son Leif Kaner-Lidström play Scriabin live on in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zw99p
Mats Lidström and Leif Kaner-Lidström play Scriabin's Romance live on In Tune
- Scriabin: Prometheus - The Poem of Firehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qj3d3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qj3d3.jpg2015-05-02T17:30:00.000ZBill Mival compares recordings of Scriabin's Prometheus and makes a personal recommendation.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02qj3dq
Scriabin: Prometheus - The Poem of Fire
- Alexander Nikolaevich Scriabinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yysz3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yysz3.jpg2014-05-12T15:33:00.000ZThe life and career of Alexander Scriabin is revealed by Donald Macleod.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01yyt0y
Alexander Nikolaevich Scriabin
Featured Works
Alexander Scriabin Tracks
Sort by
Piano Sonata No 2 in G sharp minor (Op.19)
Piano Sonata No.3 in F sharp minor (3rd mvt)
Piano Sonata No.9, op68
Piano Concerto, Op 20 (2nd mvt)
Prelude in D major, Op 11 No 5; Prelude in E major, Op 11 No 9
15 Preludes (selection from Opp.11, 16, 17, 22, 27 & 31)
Nocturne in A major, Op 5 No 2
Mysterium
Prelude and Nocturne for the Left Hand (Op.9)
Piano Sonata No.2 in G sharp minor - 1st mvt: Andante
Waltz No.4 Op.38
Symphony No.1 Op.26 - Lento
2 Impromptus, Op.14: I. B Major
Symphony No.1, Op.26: V. Allegro
Waltz in G sharp minor
Sonata No.9 "Black Mass"
Piano Concerto in F sharp minor Op 20
Mazurka in B minor
Canon
Vers la Flamme - Poeme Op. 72
Etude in C sharp minor, Op.2 No. 1
Piano Sonata no 4 in F sharp major, Op 30
The Poem of Ecstasy
Poeme-nocturne Op 61
Two Pieces: Désir and Caresse dansée Op 57
Piano Sonata no 4 in F sharp minor, Op 30
Symphony no. 1 in E major Op.26; 4th movement Vivace
Piano Sonata No.5 in F Sharp Major, Op.53
Etude in B flat minor Op. 8 no.11
Le Poeme De L'Extase Op.54 For Orchestra
Waltz in A flat major, Op 38
Le Poème de l'extase (Op.54)
Poème satanique in C Major, Op. 36
Piano Sonata No. 4 in F-Sharp Major, Op. 30: II. Prestissimo volando
Piano Sonata No. 4 in F-Sharp Major, Op. 30: I. Andante
Piano Concerto in F sharp minor (Op.20) (no title; Andante; no title)
Fantasy Op 28
Piano Sonata No 5, Op 53
Piano Sonata No 4 in F sharp, Op 30
Sonata No. 9 In F Major, Op.68, 'Black Mass'
Allegro de Concert, Op.18
Etudes, Op.65 (nos 2 & 3)
3 Pieces for piano (Op. 2); no. 1; Study in C sharp minor
Prelude for the Left Hand, Op 9 No 1
Alexander Scriabin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Schumann: Symphony No.4
-
Building a Library: Mahler's Symphony No. 7
-
Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No 3 in D minor (extract) (BBC Proms 2016)
-
Jamal Aliyev performs the sublime Vocalise
-
Mahler: Symphony No 4 in G major – excerpt (2017)
-
Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No 1 in F sharp minor – excerpt (2017)
-
Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No 3 in D minor excerpt (1st mvt – cadenza) (2017)
-
Schumann: Symphony No 2 in C major (3rd mvt – excerpt) (2017)
-
Welsh soprano Natalya embracing slavic melancholy
-
Mahler