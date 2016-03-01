MarjoBorn 2 August 1953
Marjo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-08-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a4e73a8e-9d89-4c80-9c2f-62008b7e3105
Marjo Biography (Wikipedia)
Marjolène Morin (born 2 August 1953), professionally known as Marjo, is a Canadian singer-songwriter from Quebec.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marjo Tracks
Sort by
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down
Marjo
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down
Last played on
Marjo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist