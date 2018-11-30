IbeyiFormed 2012
Ibeyi is a French (with Cuban, Venezuelan and Tunisian origins) musical duo consisting of twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz. The duo sings in English, French, Spanish and Yoruba, a Nigerian language spoken in West Africa by their ancestors before being taken to Cuba as slaves in the 1700s. Lisa, the lead singer, plays the piano; Naomi plays the traditional Peruvian/Cuban percussion instruments cajón and Batá drum.
In the Yoruba language, Ibeyi (Ìbejì) means "twins".
Their music has elements of Yoruba, French and Afro-Cuban, and fuses jazz with beats, samples with traditional instruments.
Rise Up, Wise Up, Eyes Up
Rise Up, Wise Up, Eyes Up
Away Away
Away Away
Deathless
Deathless
Me Voy
Me Voy
Mountains Of Gold (feat. Sampha, Ibeyi, Wiki & Kamasi Washington)
Mountains Of Gold (feat. Sampha, Ibeyi, Wiki & Kamasi Washington)
River (Radio 1 Session, 21st January 2015)
Computer Love (Radio 1 Session, 13 Feb 2018) (feat. Ibeyi & Sampha)
Me Voy (King Doudou Remix)
Me Voy (King Doudou Remix)
Computer Love (Maida Vale Session) (feat. Ibeyi & Sampha)
Computer Love (Maida Vale Session) (feat. Ibeyi & Sampha)
Cane (feat. Ibeyi)
Cane (feat. Ibeyi)
River
River
Waves
Waves
Oya
Oya
Deathless (feat. Kamasi Washington)
Deathless (feat. Kamasi Washington)
Ash
Ash
I Wanna Be Like You
I Wanna Be Like You
Ain't Nobody, Radio 1 Piano Session (23rd Oct 2017)
Waves, Radio 1 Piano Session (23rd Oct 2017)
Me Voy (feat. Mala Rodríguez)
