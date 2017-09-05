Greta BradmanAustralian soprano
Greta Bradman
Greta Bradman Tracks
The Bohemian Girl: 'I dreamt I dwelt in marble halls'
Michael William Balfe
Last played on
Cherry Ripe
Charles Edward Horn
Last played on
Filomena abbandonata
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
'Ombre, piante, urne funeste!' from Rodelinda
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
'Vanne, lasciami.. d'amor sull'ali rosee' from Il Trovatore
Giuseppe Verdi
Last played on
