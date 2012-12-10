The Mouse That Ate The CatFormed June 2010
The Mouse That Ate The Cat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a4d9afbd-def6-454d-94ca-624cf3dc5c9d
Tracks
Sort by
40 Years From Now
The Mouse That Ate The Cat
40 Years From Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
40 Years From Now
Last played on
40 Years From Now (Midnight Lion Mix)
The Mouse That Ate The Cat
40 Years From Now (Midnight Lion Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like Lightbulbs
The Mouse That Ate The Cat
Like Lightbulbs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Annual Social Coma
The Mouse That Ate The Cat
Annual Social Coma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We made a deal with the night
The Mouse That Ate The Cat
We made a deal with the night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We made a deal with the night
Last played on
Knife Lover
The Mouse That Ate The Cat
Knife Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist