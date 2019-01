Rubens Bassini (January 26, 1933 in Rio de Janeiro – September 1985) was a percussionist, who played bongos and congas above all. He played together with the band Os Ipanemas: Astor Silva; (trombone), Marinho (bass), Wilson das Neves (drums) and Neco (guitar).

He also played with Judy Collins, João Gilberto, Sérgio Mendes, Chuck Mangione, Dom Salvador, Carly Simon, Spyro Gyra, Eumir Deodato and Dave Grusin, predominantly Bossa Nova.