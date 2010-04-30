WolfSwedish power metal band. Formed 1995
Wolf
1995
Wolf Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolf is a Swedish heavy metal band from Örebro. Formed in 1995, the band has since released seven studio albums and toured with Saxon, Evile, Tankard and more recently, Trivium.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wolf Tracks
American Storm
Wolf
Last played on
Curse You Salem
Wolf
Ravenous
Wolf
Déjà vu
Wolf
Steelwinged Savage Reaper
Wolf
Hail Caesar
Wolf
Speed On
Wolf
Mr Twisted
Wolf
Last played on
