Paul Meyer (born 1965 in Mulhouse, France) is a French clarinetist.

Meyer is possibly the most well-known contemporary solo clarinetist from France.[citation needed] He is known for his solo recordings on the Denon label, notably in collaborations with Jean-Pierre Rampal and Éric Le Sage. He studied at the Paris Conservatoire and at the Basler Musikhochschule. In 1982, he won the French Young Musician's Competition and in 1984, the Young Concert Artists International Auditions.

A noted champion of new music for the clarinet, Meyer has given the world premieres of works by Gerd Kühr, Krzysztof Penderecki, Luciano Berio and Karol Beffa. He has also recorded some of the more obscure offerings of the traditional clarinet repertoire, including a 1990 collaboration with Gérard Caussé on works for viola and clarinet by Max Bruch for Erato, and a 1994 collaboration with Jean-Pierre Rampal on the two clarinet concertos of Ignaz Pleyel as well as the Sinfonia Concertante of Franz Danzi for Denon.