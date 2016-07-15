Bustan AbrahamFormed 1991. Disbanded 2003
Bustan Abraham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a4d390c5-eef1-4b14-a6e2-e0d72be1a09a
Bustan Abraham Biography (Wikipedia)
Bustan Abraham was an Israeli band playing mostly instrumental music, which existed between 1991 and 2003. Its name means "Abraham’s garden"; the reference to the common ancestor of both Jewish and Islamic traditions intending to imply a unifying theme. The band was called a pioneer in the realm of world music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bustan Abraham Tracks
Sort by
Sama'i Nahawand (Heritage Track)
Bustan Abraham
Sama'i Nahawand (Heritage Track)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sama'i Nahawand (Heritage Track)
Last played on
In The Name Of The Children
Bustan Abraham
In The Name Of The Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Name Of The Children
Last played on
Playlists featuring Bustan Abraham
Bustan Abraham Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist