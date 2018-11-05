Celeste HolmBorn 29 April 1917. Died 15 July 2012
Celeste Holm
1917-04-29
Celeste Holm Biography (Wikipedia)
Celeste Holm (April 29, 1917 – July 15, 2012) was an American stage, film and television actress.
Holm won an Academy Award for her performance in Gentleman's Agreement (1947), and was nominated for her roles in Come to the Stable (1949) and All About Eve (1950). She originated the role of Ado Annie in the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Oklahoma! (1943).
Celeste Holm Tracks
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
All Er Nothin'
All Er Nothin'
All Er Nothin'
I Cain't Say No
I Cain't Say No
I Cain't Say No
