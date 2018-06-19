The Wild Feathers are an American country rock band formed in 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States, by Ricky Young, Joel King, and Taylor Burns, all of whom were lead singers in previous bands. Aaron Spraggs was the original drummer but he was replaced by BenJarvis Dumas after about one year. Multi-instrumentalist Brett Moore (formerly a member of Apache Relay, a band that had opened for The Wild Feathers) is a musician touring with the band since 2015. The band's debut was released the summer of 2013. The self-titled album charted atop the Billboard's Heatseekers chart, and at #109 on the Billboard 200, resulting in invites to appear on various television programs, as well as acclaim from major music publications. Their single "The Ceiling" peaked at #7 on Adult Alternative Songs. Preston Wimberly left the band in late 2015. The band's second studio album, Lonely Is a Lifetime, was released March 11, 2016. Their third studio album titled "Greetings from the Neon Frontier" was released June 29, 2018.