Tolani
Tolani Biography (Wikipedia)
Tolani Fatilewa (born June 7, 1995) better known by his stage name Tolani (styled as Tolaní), is a Nigerian new school afrobeats artist.
Tolani's style of music was described simply by Metro uk writer Malcolm Jack as "feel good afrobeat music with a message...that mixes traditional call and response vocals and chants".
Tolani Tracks
No Yawa
Tolani
No Yawa
No Yawa
