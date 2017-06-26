Moe KoffmanCanadian jazz flautist and saxophonist. Born 28 December 1928. Died 28 March 2001
Morris "Moe" Koffman, OC (28 December 1928 – 28 March 2001) was a Canadian jazz saxophonist and flautist, as well as composer and arranger. During a career spanning from the 1950s to the 2000s, Koffman was one of Canada's most prolific musicians, working variously in clubs and sessions and releasing 30 albums. With his 1957 record Cool and Hot Sax on the New York-based Jubilee label, Koffman became one of the first Canadian jazz musicians to record a full-length album. Koffman was also a long-time member of Rob McConnell's Boss Brass.
Swingin' Shepherd Blues
Swingin' Shepherd Blues
SWINGIN' SHEPHERD BLUES
Anteaters Dance
Anteaters Dance
Rocks - Janus - JXS-
Rocks - Janus - JXS-
