Mr. TLawrence Tureaud, of "The A-Team" fame. Born 21 May 1952
Mr. T
1952-05-21
Mr. T Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurence Tureaud (born May 21, 1952), known professionally as Mr. T, is an American actor, bodyguard, television personality, and retired professional wrestler, known for his roles as B. A. Baracus in the 1980s television series The A-Team and as boxer Clubber Lang in the 1982 film Rocky III.
Mr. T is known for his distinctive hairstyle inspired by warriors of Mandinka nation in West Africa, his gold jewelry, and his tough-guy image. In 2006, he starred in I Pity the Fool, a reality show shown on TV Land; the title of the show comes from the famous catchphrase used by his character, Clubber Lang.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Treat Your Mother Right
Treat Your Mother Right (Treat Her Right)
