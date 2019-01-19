Cannonball AdderleyBorn 15 September 1928. Died 8 August 1975
Cannonball Adderley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0358wzt.jpg
1928-09-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a4c73ebe-b2c7-4f13-b99d-2fe1f9f27da8
Cannonball Adderley Biography (Wikipedia)
Julian Edwin "Cannonball" Adderley (September 15, 1928 – August 8, 1975) was an American jazz alto saxophonist of the hard bop era of the 1950s and 1960s.
Adderley is remembered for his 1966 soul jazz single "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy", a crossover hit on the pop charts (it was also covered by the Buckinghams). He worked with trumpeter Miles Davis, on his own 1958 Somethin' Else album, and on the seminal Davis records Milestones (1958) and Kind of Blue (1959). He was the older brother of jazz trumpeter Nat Adderley, a longtime member of his band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cannonball Adderley Tracks
Sort by
The Old Country
Nancy Wilson
The Old Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
The Old Country
Last played on
(I'm Afraid) The Masquerade Is Over
Cannonball Adderley
(I'm Afraid) The Masquerade Is Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
(I'm Afraid) The Masquerade Is Over
Last played on
Mercy Mercy Mercy (Live)
Cannonball Adderley
Mercy Mercy Mercy (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Mercy Mercy Mercy (Live)
Last played on
Little Unhappy Boy
Curtis Lewis
Little Unhappy Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Little Unhappy Boy
Last played on
Late Entry
Cannonball Adderley
Late Entry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Late Entry
Last played on
Walk Tall
Cannonball Adderley
Walk Tall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Walk Tall
Last played on
Del Sasser
Cannonball Adderley
Del Sasser
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Del Sasser
Last played on
Limehouse Blues
Cannonball Adderley
Limehouse Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Limehouse Blues
Last played on
Nascente
Cannonball Adderley
Nascente
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Nascente
Last played on
Serenata
Cannonball Adderley
Serenata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Serenata
Last played on
Caribbean Cutie
Cannonball Adderley
Caribbean Cutie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Caribbean Cutie
Last played on
Mini Mama
Cannonball Adderley
Mini Mama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Mini Mama
Last played on
Work Song
Cannonball Adderley
Work Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Work Song
Last played on
Never Will I Marry
Nancy Wilson
Never Will I Marry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Never Will I Marry
Last played on
The Masquerade Is Over
Nancy Wilson
The Masquerade Is Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
The Masquerade Is Over
Last played on
Dancing In The Dark
Cannonball Adderley
Dancing In The Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Dancing In The Dark
Last played on
One For Daddy-O
Cannonball Adderley
One For Daddy-O
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
One For Daddy-O
Last played on
Nancy (With The Laughing Face)
Cannonball Adderley
Nancy (With The Laughing Face)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Nancy (With The Laughing Face)
Last played on
Happy Talk
Nancy Wilson
Happy Talk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Happy Talk
Last played on
Limehouse Blues
John Coltrane and Cannonball Adderley & Cannonball Adderley
Limehouse Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Limehouse Blues
Performer
Last played on
Jeanine
Cannonball Adderley
Jeanine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Jeanine
Last played on
Waltz For Debby
Cannonball Adderley
Waltz For Debby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Waltz For Debby
Last played on
Sack o'Woe
Cannonball Adderley
Sack o'Woe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Sack o'Woe
Last played on
This Here (Part 1)
Cannonball Adderley
This Here (Part 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
This Here (Part 1)
Last played on
Autumn Leaves
Cannonball Adderley
Autumn Leaves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Autumn Leaves
Last played on
Bohemia After Dark
Cannonball Adderley
Bohemia After Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Bohemia After Dark
Last played on
Up And At It
Cannonball Adderley
Up And At It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Up And At It
Last played on
Mercy Mercy Mercy
Cannonball Adderley
Mercy Mercy Mercy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Mercy Mercy Mercy
Last played on
The Sticks
Cannonball Adderley
The Sticks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
The Sticks
Last played on
Save Your Love For Me
Nancy Wilson
Save Your Love For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Save Your Love For Me
Last played on
Little Unhappy Boy
Nancy Wilson
Little Unhappy Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Little Unhappy Boy
Last played on
Autumn Leaves
Cannonball Adderley
Autumn Leaves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Autumn Leaves
Last played on
Libra
Cannonball Adderley
Libra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Libra
Last played on
Spectacular
Cannonball Adderley
Spectacular
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Spectacular
Last played on
Winetone
Cannonball Adderley
Winetone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Winetone
Last played on
Scotch and Water
Cannonball Adderley
Scotch and Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
Scotch and Water
Last played on
The Chant
Cannonball Adderley
The Chant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
The Chant
Last played on
