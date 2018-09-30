Earl PalmerBorn 25 October 1924. Died 19 September 2008
Earl Palmer
1924-10-25
Earl Palmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl Cyril Palmer (October 25, 1924 – September 19, 2008) was an American rock-and-roll and rhythm-and-blues drummer. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Palmer played on many recordings, including Little Richard's first several albums and many other well-known rock-and-roll records. According to one obituary, "his list of credits read like a Who's Who of American popular music of the last 60 years."
Earl Palmer Tracks
I'm on My Way
Wellman Braud
I'm on My Way
I'm on My Way
Last played on
Goin' To Louisiana (feat. Jimmy Bond & Earl Palmer)
Lightnin’ Hopkins
Goin' To Louisiana (feat. Jimmy Bond & Earl Palmer)
Goin' To Louisiana (feat. Jimmy Bond & Earl Palmer)
Last played on
Twitchy
Willie Joe & His Unitar
Twitchy
Twitchy
Last played on
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Dave Wells, Jack Marshall, Marion Montgomery, Manny Klein, Lew McCreary, Plas Johnson, Mike Melvoin, Ray Johnson, Bob Bain, Leroy Vinnegar & Earl Palmer
There'll Be Some Changes Made
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Last played on
Earl Palmer Links
