Eighth Blackbird (stylized as eighth blackbird until April 2016) is an American contemporary music sextet that is based in Chicago, Illinois, United States and composed of flute, clarinet, piano, percussion, violin, and cello (Pierrot ensemble with percussion). Their name derives from the eighth stanza of Wallace Stevens' poem Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird.
Time Gallery: No.3 'Pulse: The feeling of what happens'
Time Gallery: No.3 'Pulse: The feeling of what happens'
This Is My Line
This Is My Line
Lonely Motel: Music from Slide: Ghosts (feat. Steven Mackey & eighth blackbird)
Lonely Motel: Music from Slide: Ghosts (feat. Steven Mackey & eighth blackbird)
Depending
Depending
