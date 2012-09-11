Teresa Salgueiro (sometimes misspelled as Tereza Salgueiro) (born 8 January 1969, Lisboa, Portugal)[citation needed]) is a Portuguese singer. She is best known as the lead singer of Madredeus from 1987 until 2007. She also participated as lead actress in feature film by Wim Wenders, Lisbon Story.

In parallel with the group’s activity, Teresa releases the album Obrigado (2006) — a collaboration with various artists such as José Carreras, Caetano Veloso, Angelo Branduardi amongst others. In 2007, she recorded two albums in partnership with the Septet João Cristal (Você e Eu) and the Lusitânia Ensemble (La Serena), that explores diverse musical universes demonstrating her versatility as an interpreter. She maintained, with these two projects and for two years, a regular program of concerts in Europe, Brazil and Mexico.

Also in 2007, by invitation of the Polish composer Zbigniew Preisner, she participates as the lead soloist voice on the album Silence Night and Dreams. With this concert, which had its debut at the Acropolis in Athens, she took the stage in several European cities like Paris, London or Płock.