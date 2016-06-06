BJ Cole
1946-06-17
BJ Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian John "B. J." Cole (born 17 June 1946) is an English pedal steel guitarist, who has long been active as a session and solo musician. Coming to prominence in the early 1970s with the band Cochise, Cole has played in many styles, ranging from mainstream pop and rock to jazz and eclectic experimental music, but has never forgotten the instrument's roots in country music. Through his varied and extensive session work and long career as a performer, he has come to be regarded as Britain's pre-eminent pedal steel guitarist. Cole also plays lap steel and dobro.
BJ Cole Tracks
Cristo Redentor
William Byrd
Cristo Redentor
Cristo Redentor
Last played on
Jeg Har Sa Lun En Hytte
BJ Cole
Jeg Har Sa Lun En Hytte
Jeg Har Sa Lun En Hytte
Performer
Last played on
Gnossienne No 4
Erik Satie
Gnossienne No 4
Gnossienne No 4
Last played on
Ordene
Morten Qvenild
Ordene
Ordene
Lyricist
Last played on
Now You See Them, Now You Don't
BJ Cole
Now You See Them, Now You Don't
Now You See Them, Now You Don't
Last played on
Stand By Me
Kyle Chunco, Füxa, Ben E. King, Britta Phillips & BJ Cole
Stand By Me
Stand By Me
Performer
Last played on
Pavane Pour Une Enfante Defunte
BJ Cole
Pavane Pour Une Enfante Defunte
The Regal Progression
BJ Cole
The Regal Progression
The Regal Progression
Last played on
Upcoming Events
27
Mar
2019
BJ Cole, Michael Chapman, Bridget St John and Sarah Smout
The Trades Club, Bradford, UK
28
Mar
2019
BJ Cole, Michael Chapman, Bridget St John and Sarah Smout
The Continental, Preston, UK
30
Mar
2019
BJ Cole, Michael Chapman, Bridget St John and Sarah Smout
The Crescent Community Venue, York, UK
1
Apr
2019
BJ Cole, Michael Chapman, Sarah Smout and Bridget St John
The Kitchen Garden Cafe, Birmingham, UK
2
Apr
2019
BJ Cole, Michael Chapman, Sarah Smout and Bridget St John
Holy Trinity Church, London, UK
