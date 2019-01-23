The Gentle GoodStage name of Gareth Bonello
The Gentle Good
The Gentle Good Biography (Wikipedia)
The Gentle Good is the stage name of Gareth Bonello (born 13 April 1981), a singer-songwriter and folk musician from Cardiff who performs in English and Welsh. The stage name is inspired by Bonello's, with "Gareth" traditionally meaning "Gentle" in Welsh. In addition to his own material, Bonello has had a longstanding partnership with musician Richard James and has also collaborated with other artists as a session musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Gentle Good Performances & Interviews
The Gentle Good - Medli'r Plygain
The Gentle Good - Yr Wylan Fry
The Gentle Good - Llosgi Pontydd
Back to artist