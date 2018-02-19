Fredo Viola
Fredo Viola Biography (Wikipedia)
Fredo Viola is an American singer/songwriter and multi-media artist. He was born in London, England, but has resided in the United States for most of his life. He currently lives in Woodstock, N.Y. He graduated from Tisch School of the Arts at NYU, but has always been most passionate about music. Viola lists some influential artists, such as Shostakovich, Britten, Bartók, Stravinsky and Belle & Sebastian.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fredo Viola Tracks
The Sad Song
Fredo Viola
The Sad Song
The Sad Song
Moon After Berceuse
Fredo Viola
Moon After Berceuse
Moon After Berceuse
Red States
Fredo Viola
Red States
Red States
The Turn
Fredo Viola
The Turn
The Turn
umbrellas
Fredo Viola
umbrellas
umbrellas
Sad Song
Fredo Viola
Sad Song
Sad Song
Death Of A Son
Fredo Viola
Death Of A Son
Death Of A Son
Robinson Crusoe
Fredo Viola
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
The Turn (Funk Remix)
Fredo Viola
The Turn (Funk Remix)
The Turn (Funk Remix)
