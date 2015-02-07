Tania Libertad de Souza Zúñiga (born October 24, 1952) known professionally as Tania Libertad, is a Peruvian-Mexican singer in the World Music genre.

Libertad was named an Ambassador for Peace by UNESCO, Comendadora by the Peruvian government, a member of the Order of Rio Branco by the Brazilian government, among other honors. In 2009, she received the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for musical excellence. With more than 44 albums and sales of over 12 million copies, her work is widely known throughout the Americas, Europe and Africa. She has performed concerts in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Holland, England, Morocco, Angola, Senegal, the United States, Peru, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Uruguay, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, El Salvador, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. The year 2012 marked 50 years as a performer with two sold-out performances at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, launching a tour throughout Latin America.