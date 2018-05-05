Anett FritschSoprano. Born 1986
Anett Fritsch
1986
Non so piu casa son; Voi che sapete (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 55: Handel – Rinaldo
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-25T04:46:53
Proms 2011: Prom 55: Handel – Rinaldo
Royal Albert Hall
