The Arcs are an American garage rock band formed by Dan Auerbach, the guitarist and vocalist of the Black Keys. Auerbach announced this side project after performing on the Governors Ball in 2015. The group's first album, Yours, Dreamily, was released on September 4, 2015. Members include Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Homer Steinweiss, Richard Swift, and Kenny Vaughan along with contributions from Mariachi Flor de Toloache.

The Arcs performed at the 2016 Coachella Festival along with Wayhome and Osheaga.