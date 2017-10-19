The ArcsUS rock band, led by Dan Auerbach. Formed 2015
The Arcs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04mthhs.jpg
2015
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a4b4762e-2f1a-4bb8-8f2b-72388da8ab72
The Arcs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Arcs are an American garage rock band formed by Dan Auerbach, the guitarist and vocalist of the Black Keys. Auerbach announced this side project after performing on the Governors Ball in 2015. The group's first album, Yours, Dreamily, was released on September 4, 2015. Members include Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Homer Steinweiss, Richard Swift, and Kenny Vaughan along with contributions from Mariachi Flor de Toloache.
The Arcs performed at the 2016 Coachella Festival along with Wayhome and Osheaga.
The Arcs Tracks
Sort by
Lake Superior
The Arcs
Lake Superior
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mthhs.jpglink
Lake Superior
Last played on
The Chain
The Arcs
The Chain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mthhs.jpglink
The Chain
Last played on
Put A Flower In Your Pocket
The Arcs
Put A Flower In Your Pocket
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0374d9r.jpglink
Put A Flower In Your Pocket
Last played on
Natures Child
The Arcs
Natures Child
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mthhs.jpglink
Natures Child
Last played on
Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
The Arcs
Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mthhs.jpglink
The Arc
The Arcs
The Arc
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mthhs.jpglink
The Arc
Last played on
Outta My Mind
The Arcs
Outta My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mthhs.jpglink
Outta My Mind
Last played on
Pistol Made Of Bones
The Arcs
Pistol Made Of Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mthhs.jpglink
Pistol Made Of Bones
Last played on
Everything You Do You Do For You
The Arcs
Everything You Do You Do For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mthhs.jpglink
Stay In My Corner
The Arcs
Stay In My Corner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mthhs.jpglink
Stay In My Corner
Last played on
Back to artist