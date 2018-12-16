Vein is a hardcore punk band from Boston, Massachusetts that formed in 2013. They are known for their frequent tours and have performed shows with groups such as Code Orange and Twitching Tongues while in Europe. In 2017 the band was signed onto Closed Casket Activities, who would issue their first full-length work Errorzone to warm reception among critics, even appearing on Revolvers early "Best Albums of 2018" list. The album also managed to peak at #21 in Billboard charts' Hard Rock album chart.

The band's sound is a variation of hardcore punk with influences from screamo, noisecore/mathcore, nu metal, and horror soundtracks to films and games. with Errorzone especially noted for its nu metal sound.