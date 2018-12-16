VeinBoston hardcore. Formed 2013
Vein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a4b0746e-5c6d-4cc0-942d-15e5f2deacea
Vein Biography (Wikipedia)
Vein is a hardcore punk band from Boston, Massachusetts that formed in 2013. They are known for their frequent tours and have performed shows with groups such as Code Orange and Twitching Tongues while in Europe. In 2017 the band was signed onto Closed Casket Activities, who would issue their first full-length work Errorzone to warm reception among critics, even appearing on Revolvers early "Best Albums of 2018" list. The album also managed to peak at #21 in Billboard charts' Hard Rock album chart.
The band's sound is a variation of hardcore punk with influences from screamo, noisecore/mathcore, nu metal, and horror soundtracks to films and games. with Errorzone especially noted for its nu metal sound.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vein Tracks
Sort by
Rebirth Protocol
Vein
Rebirth Protocol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Virus://Vibrance
Vein
Virus://Vibrance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist