Sandra St. Victor is a Dallas-born singer-songwriter most known for her work as lead singer of The Family Stand. She attended the now famous Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, (Arts Magnet) High School studying all styles of music. Arts Magnet was also stomping grounds for musical colleagues Erykah Badu, Roy Hargrove, Norah Jones and Edie Brickell. She received scholarships in music to Kansas University & Bishop College in Dallas, Texas, where she continued her studies, until deciding she'd rather learn by doing. She joined a local band in Dallas, and began touring Texas and Louisiana. The band was led by jazz guitarist Zachary Breaux.