Meg MyersBorn 6 October 1986
Meg Myers
1986-10-06
Meg Myers Biography (Wikipedia)
Meg Myers (born October 6, 1986) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. Originally from Tennessee, Myers moved to Los Angeles to pursue music and met Doctor Rosen Rosen, who signed her to his production company. In 2012, Myers released her first EP, Daughter in the Choir. Later that year, she signed to Atlantic Records, with which she released the Make a Shadow EP (2014) and her debut album, Sorry (2015). She later departed Atlantic for 300 Entertainment and released Take Me to the Disco, her second album, in 2018.
