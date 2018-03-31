Szymon KrzeszowiecBorn 20 April 1974
Szymon Krzeszowiec
Szymon Krzeszowiec Biography (Wikipedia)
Szymon Krzeszowiec (pronunciation: ʂɨmɔn kʐɛʂɔviɛts (born April 20, 1974) is a Polish violinist, chamber musician and pedagogue. Musician of the Silesian String Quartet and member of the Trio Aristos.
Grażyna Bacewicz
