Sons of Funk
Sons of Funk Biography (Wikipedia)
Sons of Funk is an American R&B from Richmond, California, that were formally artists on No Limit Records. They had great success in the late 1990s and are best known for their hit singles "Pushin Inside You" & "I Got the Hook Up!".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
From The Backside Part 1
From The Backside Part 1
