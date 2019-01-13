Brian Houston
Brian Houston Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Houston is a singer-songwriter from Belfast, Northern Ireland. His style varies from Christian to roots and mainstream-orientated.
Brian Houston Tracks
I'll Fly Away
Brian Houston
I'll Fly Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Fly Away
Last played on
End Of The Beginning
Brian Houston
End Of The Beginning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
End Of The Beginning
Last played on
Whisky in the Jar
Brian Houston
Whisky in the Jar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whisky in the Jar
Last played on
Lead Me To The Rock
Brian Houston
Lead Me To The Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lead Me To The Rock
Last played on
So that I can walk in your way
Brian Houston
So that I can walk in your way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So that I can walk in your way
Last played on
Whisky Bob Harris Jingle
Brian Houston
Whisky Bob Harris Jingle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whisky Bob Harris Jingle
Last played on
Safe in the arms
Brian Houston
Safe in the arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Safe in the arms
Last played on
Sad Songs Tonight
Brian Houston
Sad Songs Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sad Songs Tonight
Last played on
The Valley
Brian Houston
The Valley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Valley
Last played on
Carrickfergus
Brian Houston
Carrickfergus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carrickfergus
Last played on
Irish Rover
Brian Houston
Irish Rover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Irish Rover
Last played on
Glory Glory RECORDING
Brian Houston
Glory Glory RECORDING
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glory Glory RECORDING
Last played on
Weile Waile
Brian Houston
Weile Waile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Weile Waile
Last played on
