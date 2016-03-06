Paul FreesBorn 22 June 1920. Died 2 November 1986
1920-06-22
Solomon Hersh Frees (June 22, 1920 – November 2, 1986), better known as Paul Frees, was an American actor, voice actor, impressionist and screenwriter known for his work on MGM, Walter Lantz, and Walt Disney theatrical cartoons during the Golden Age of Animation and for providing the voice of Boris Badenov in The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show. Along with his contemporary Mel Blanc, he became known as "The Man of a Thousand Voices."
The Spectrum Song
Paul Frees
The Spectrum Song
The Spectrum Song
Although I Dropped $100,000 ( I Found A Million Dollars In Your Smile)
Paul Frees
Although I Dropped $100,000 ( I Found A Million Dollars In Your Smile)
