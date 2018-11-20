Al HibblerBorn 16 August 1915. Died 24 April 2001
Al Hibbler
1915-08-16
Al Hibbler Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert George "Al" Hibbler (August 16, 1915 – April 24, 2001) was an American baritone vocalist, who sang with Duke Ellington's orchestra before having several pop hits as a solo artist. Some of Hibbler's singing is classified as rhythm and blues, but he is best seen as a bridge between R&B and traditional pop music. According to one authority, "Hibbler cannot be regarded as a jazz singer but as an exceptionally good interpreter of twentieth-century popular songs who happened to work with some of the best jazz musicians of the time."
Al Hibbler Tracks
Perfume Suite
Duke Ellington
Perfume Suite
Perfume Suite
Ensemble
September In The Rain
Al Hibbler
September In The Rain
September In The Rain
Unchained Melody
Al Hibbler
Unchained Melody
Unchained Melody
A Tree In The Meadow
Al Hibbler
A Tree In The Meadow
A Tree In The Meadow
He
Al Hibbler
He
He
Fat And Forty
Al Hibbler
Fat And Forty
Fat And Forty
Autumn Winds
Al Hibbler
Autumn Winds
Autumn Winds
Dedicated To You
Al Hibbler
Dedicated To You
Dedicated To You
Now I Lay
Al Hibbler
Now I Lay
Now I Lay
I Like The Sunrise
Duke Ellington & Al Hibbler
I Like The Sunrise
I Like The Sunrise
Performer
Unchained Melody
Al Hibbler
Unchained Melody
Unchained Melody
After The Lights Go Down Low
Al Hibbler
After The Lights Go Down Low
After The Lights Go Down Low
All or Nothing at All
Al Hibbler
All or Nothing at All
All or Nothing at All
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
Duke Ellington
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
Stella By Starlight
Al Hibbler
Stella By Starlight
Stella By Starlight
I'm Just A Lucky So And So
Al Hibbler
I'm Just A Lucky So And So
Eleventh Hour Melody
Al Hibbler
Eleventh Hour Melody
Eleventh Hour Melody
Ain't Got Nothing But The Blues
Al Hibbler
Ain't Got Nothing But The Blues
Ain't Got Nothing But The Blues
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Al Hibbler
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Travelling Light
Al Hibbler
Travelling Light
Travelling Light
