RecoilAlan Wilder's post-Depeche Mode project. Formed 1986
Recoil
1986
Recoil Biography (Wikipedia)
Recoil is a musical project created by English musician and former Depeche Mode member Alan Wilder. Essentially a solo venture, Recoil began whilst Wilder was still in Depeche Mode as an outlet for his experimental, less pop-oriented compositions. Once he announced his departure from the group in 1995, Recoil became Wilder's primary musical enterprise.
Strange Hours
Recoil
Strange Hours
Strange Hours
Faith Healer
Recoil
Faith Healer
Faith Healer
Jezebel
Recoil
Jezebel
Jezebel
Freeze
Recoil
Freeze
Freeze
