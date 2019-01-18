Quentin Dupieux (, born 14 April 1974), better known by his stage name Mr. Oizo, is a French electronic musician, DJ and film director, best known for his 1999 single "Flat Beat". His pseudonym is a corruption of the French oiseau, meaning "bird". He is currently signed to Ed Banger Records and Brainfeeder. Dupieux uses his full name for his cinematographic work, Mr. Oizo being only used for his musical work.