ClãFormed November 1992
Clã
1992-11
Clã Biography
Clã is a Portuguese pop-rock band of a mixed nature in terms of style, ranging from moments of pure balladry, through jazzy details, to enthusiastic pop songs.
Clã Tracks
Problema De Expressao
Problema De Expressao
Problema De Expressao
