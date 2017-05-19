RivaHouse Music Duo "Dobre" and "DJ Zki"
Riva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a49f1195-a6ff-4e19-872c-e03d1c3cc9e9
Riva Biography (Wikipedia)
Zki & Dobre are a DJ and music production duo from Haarlem, Netherlands, consisting of René ter Horst ("DJ Zki") and Gaston Steenkist ("Dobre"). Their stage names include "Chocolate Puma", "The Good Men", and "The Goodmen".
Zki & Dobre have produced dance music under various group names since the early 1990s. Their most notable productions are "Give It Up" (1993) credited to The Good Men and "Who Do You Love Now?" (2001) credited to "Riva", and featuring Dannii Minogue. They also founded their own record label "Pssst Music".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Riva Tracks
Sort by
Who Do You Love Now? (Stringer)
Riva
Who Do You Love Now? (Stringer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgfn.jpglink
Who Do You Love Now? (Stringer)
Last played on
Rock Me
Riva
Rock Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nmnq4.jpglink
Rock Me
Last played on
Who Do You Love Now
Riva
Who Do You Love Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Do You Love Now
Last played on
Who Do You Love Now? (Stringer)
Riva
Who Do You Love Now? (Stringer)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riva Snake
Riva
Riva Snake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riva Snake
Last played on
Playlists featuring Riva
Riva Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist