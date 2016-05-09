LullatoneFormed 2003
Lullatone
2003
Lullatone Biography (Wikipedia)
Lullatone is a Japanese musical duo based in Nagoya, whose music is characterized by an innocent, childlike quality and spare, lo-fi sounds. Although the group refers to their style of music as "pajama-pop", it is commonly included in such musical subgenres as electronic and indie pop. It is influenced by such diverse sources as bossa nova, French pop music of the 1960s, children's songs and musique concrète.
Lullatone Tracks
Wake Up, Wake Up
Wake Up, Wake Up
Wake Up, Wake Up
The Hands of a Clock
The Hands of a Clock
The Hands of a Clock
Leaves Falling
Leaves Falling
Leaves Falling
