Ebrahim Hamedi (Persian: ابراهیم حامدی‎, also Romanized as "Ebrāhīm Hāmedī"; born 1949), better known by his stage name Ebi (Persian: ابی), is an Iranian heritage pop-singer in exile. Ebi most recently faced tremendous backlash from the Iranian community for performing in Saudi Arabia while previously being popular to the diaspora outside of Iran, disappointing many fans.