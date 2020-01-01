EbiIranian singer. Born 19 June 1949
Ebi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-06-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a499bc6f-4add-4aba-aa02-51a55574df76
Ebi Biography (Wikipedia)
Ebrahim Hamedi (Persian: ابراهیم حامدی, also Romanized as "Ebrāhīm Hāmedī"; born 1949), better known by his stage name Ebi (Persian: ابی), is an Iranian heritage pop-singer in exile. Ebi most recently faced tremendous backlash from the Iranian community for performing in Saudi Arabia while previously being popular to the diaspora outside of Iran, disappointing many fans.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ebi Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist