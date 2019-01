Global Kryner is a six-piece Austrian folk group, consisting of clarinet player Christof Spörk, bass trombonist, tenor and yodeller Sebastian Fuchsberger, guitarist Edi Koehldorfer, trumpet player Karl Rossmann, accordion player Anton Sauprügl, and jazz vocalist Sabine Stieger. The group has won numerous awards in Germany and Austria, and represented Austria in the Eurovision Song Contest 2005 in Kiev, Ukraine.

