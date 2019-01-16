Tru-Skool (Bhangra)
Tru-Skool (Bhangra)
Tru-Skool (Bhangra) Performances & Interviews
Behind the Bhangra: Tru Skool
Hear an in depth conversation with super producer Tru Skool.
Behind the Bhangra: Tru Skool
Tru-Skool (Bhangra) Tracks
Strawberry
Tru-Skool & Diljit
Strawberry
Strawberry
Johal Boliyan (feat. Kulvinder Singh Johal & Raman Aujla)
Tru-Skool (Bhangra)
Johal Boliyan (feat. Kulvinder Singh Johal & Raman Aujla)
Johal Boliyan (feat. Kulvinder Singh Johal & Raman Aujla)
Shindeh Di Tape (feat. Tru-Skool (Bhangra))
JK
Shindeh Di Tape (feat. Tru-Skool (Bhangra))
Radio
Radio
Tru-Skool & Diljit
Radio
Radio
Kharku
Tru-Skool, Tru-Skool, Diljit & Diljit
Kharku
Kharku
Panjabi Soormeh (Warriorz)
Ashok Prince & Tru-Skool (Bhangra)
Panjabi Soormeh (Warriorz)
Panjabi Soormeh (Warriorz)
Band Bottle
Tru-Skool & Diljit
Band Bottle
Band Bottle
Nashia Tho Dhoor (feat. Ranjit Manni)
Specialist
Nashia Tho Dhoor (feat. Ranjit Manni)
Nashia Tho Dhoor (feat. Ranjit Manni)
Gidhe Vich (feat. Kaka Bhaniawala)
Tru-Skool (Bhangra)
Gidhe Vich (feat. Kaka Bhaniawala)
Gidhe Vich (feat. Kaka Bhaniawala)
Jatt Da Flag
Jazzy B
Jatt Da Flag
Jatt Da Flag
Truck
Diljit Dosanjh & Tru-Skool (Bhangra)
Truck
Truck
IPhone
Diljit Dosanjh & Tru-Skool (Bhangra)
IPhone
IPhone
Daaru Pee Ke
Specialist
Daaru Pee Ke
Daaru Pee Ke
Mittran Ne Peeni (Original Badboy Flava)
Ashok Prince & Tru-Skool (Bhangra)
Mittran Ne Peeni (Original Badboy Flava)
Mittran Ne Peeni (Original Badboy Flava)
