Rubella Ballet
Rubella Ballet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a48d3f10-9c3e-425a-91f4-8ff8260471ad
Rubella Ballet Biography (Wikipedia)
Rubella Ballet is a gothic anarcho-punk band formed in Summer 1979, who released several albums before splitting up in 1991. They reformed in 2000.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rubella Ballet Tracks
Sort by
Wonderful Life
Rubella Ballet
Wonderful Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wonderful Life
Last played on
Ballet Dance
Rubella Ballet
Ballet Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballet Dance
Last played on
Rubella Ballet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist