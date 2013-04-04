Smoke90s punk/blues/folk/rock band from Atlanta, Georgia. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1999
1992
Smoke Biography (Wikipedia)
Smoke was a band from the Cabbagetown neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia that dissolved in 1999 with the death of writer/singer Benjamin. Benjamin was the subject of Peter Sillen and Jem Cohen's documentary Benjamin Smoke (2000).
