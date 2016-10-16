Janet GardnerBorn 17 March 1962
Janet Gardner
1962-03-17
Janet Gardner Biography (Wikipedia)
Janet Patricia Gardner (born March 17, 1962) is an American rock singer. She is best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the all-woman hard rock band Vixen from 1983 to 1992, 1997-98, 2001, 2004 and from 2012 to 2019.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
