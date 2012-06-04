Lucas GrabeelBorn 23 November 1984
Lucas Grabeel
1984-11-23
Lucas Grabeel Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucas Stephen Grabeel ( GRAY-beel; born November 23, 1984) is an American actor, director, producer, singer and songwriter. He is best known for roles such as Ryan Evans in the High School Musical film series, as Ezra Chase in The Adventures of Food Boy (2008) and as Ethan Dalloway in the third and fourth installments of the Halloweentown series: Halloweentown High (2004) and Return to Halloweentown (2006). He also appeared as a young Lex Luthor and Conner Kent in the television series Smallville. He played Toby Kennish in the ABC Family/Freeform drama Switched at Birth. He provides the voice of Deputy Peck in the Disney Junior TV series Sheriff Callie's Wild West.
Lucas Grabeel Tracks
Getting to Know You
Richard Rodgers
Getting to Know You
Getting to Know You
