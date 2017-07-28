The Britten SingersFormerly BBC Northern Singers
The Britten Singers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a486ee90-7ff7-498a-b500-d38fd09ca0fb
The Britten Singers Tracks
Sort by
The world is charged from Part III of The World of the Spirit
Benjamin Britten
The world is charged from Part III of The World of the Spirit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
The world is charged from Part III of The World of the Spirit
Singer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e434fx
Royal Albert Hall
1992-07-23T04:37:29
23
Jul
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 09
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8b5v2
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
1988-07-28T04:37:29
28
Jul
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 09
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
Proms 1980: Prom 32
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed6gwh
Holy Trinity, Brompton
1980-08-18T04:37:29
18
Aug
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 32
Holy Trinity, Brompton
Proms 1977: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8wxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1977-08-16T04:37:29
16
Aug
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecgfxj
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
1977-08-15T04:37:29
15
Aug
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 23
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
Back to artist