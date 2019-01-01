Andreas MartinGerman schlager singer. Born 23 December 1952
Andreas Martin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-12-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a486df3f-b555-46d2-8312-054be05098e0
Andreas Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Andreas Martin (born 23 December 1952 in Berlin) is a German schlager singer. He came third in the OGAE Second Chance Contest 1989.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andreas Martin Tracks
Sort by
Andreas Martin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist