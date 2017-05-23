The Eagles were a British music quartet active from 1958 until the mid-1960s. They formed in 1958, at the Eagle House youth club in Knowle West, Bristol.

Led by lead guitarist Terry Clarke (11 June 1944, Bristol – 29 October 2008), who used a homebuilt custom instrument, the group included drummer Rod Meacham (born Roderick Meacham, 25 March 1943, Bristol, died 21 March 2002, Bristol), bassist Michael Brice (born 4 March 1944, Bristol), and Johnny Payne on rhythm guitar (born John Payne, 1943). Playing primarily instrumental rock, they began their career in Bristol playing local venues such as dance halls.

They were launched into the world of professional music in 1962 upon being noticed by composer Ron Grainer, probably best remembered for his theme to Doctor Who. Grainer was interested in The Eagles for a film project he was working on, Some People, about a fictional Bristol band not unlike themselves. The Eagles contributed to the Some People soundtrack, and became Grainer's protégés, recording new versions of some of his film score work like the theme of the Maigret television series. The Some People soundtrack reached No.2 on the EP charts, and remained on the charts for a stay of 21 weeks.