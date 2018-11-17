Joe RamseyThe Cyclones, Prime Movers, Dread Zeppelin. Born 1 November 1956. Died 29 December 2015
Joe Ramsey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-11-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a483a186-9875-469a-a489-4bbe404f1f06
Joe Ramsey Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Jack "Severs" Ramsey, better known by his stage name Jah Paul Jo (November 1, 1956 – December 29, 2014) was an American musician, singer and producer best known for creating the novelty band Dread Zeppelin. From 1983 to 1988, Ramsey was the singer/bass player in The Prime Movers. Ramsey was also the owner of independent record label Birdcage Records, which has released albums by Dread Zeppelin, The Prime Movers, Stan Ridgway, Ron Asheton, In Vivo, The Mystery Band and others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Ramsey Tracks
Sort by
Shelter
Joe Ramsey
Shelter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shelter
Last played on
Back to artist