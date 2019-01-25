WigWamBritish pop group featuring Betty Boo & Alex from Blur. Formed 2005
WigWam were an English pop duo, comprising Alex James, the bassist from Blur, and vocalist Betty Boo. With record producer Ben Hillier, and former Boo collaborators Beatmasters, WigWam were said to be creating an album which they described as "experimental yet accessible 21st century pop". However, James did not mention the project in his 2007 autobiography, and it is considered defunct.
The debut single "WigWam" was released on 3 April 2006 on 2 CD formats. The music video to the single was filmed in Soho, London and was directed by Dom Joly.
