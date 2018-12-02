DJ AqeelBorn 23 November 1977
DJ Aqeel
1977-11-23
DJ Aqeel Biography (BBC)
He became known after his "Shake it daddy Mix" song became very popular in early 2000.
DJ Aqeel Biography (Wikipedia)
DJ Aqeel (born Aqeel Ali) is an Indian DJ, singer and composer.
DJ Aqeel Tracks
Kajra Re (Remix)
Kajra Re (Remix)
Disco 82
Disco 82
Yeh Zameen Ga Rahi Hai
Yeh Zameen Ga Rahi Hai
